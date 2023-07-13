Tourists dazzled by ice cream inspired by tiles of Wat Arun in Bangkok

Ice cream maker Pop Icon has created much buzz by crafting ice creams shaped like the intricate tiles found on Bangkok’s iconic Wat Arun or ‘Temple of Dawn’. The delicate patterns and designs inspired by the blue ceramic plates and flower details of the pagoda have mesmerized visitors seeking a unique cultural experience.







The ice cream, aptly named ’Flower of Dawn,’ is a refreshing blend of butterfly pea coconut milk and Thai milk tea flavors. Its distinctive appearance, coupled with the temple’s picturesque backdrop, has made it a popular choice for locals and tourists alike.

Sirinya Hanpachearnchoak, the 34-year-old owner and designer of Pop Icon, expressed her desire to showcase Thailand’s rich cultural heritage in a new and innovative way. By incorporating the temple’s identity into the ice cream, Sirinya believes visitors will spend more time appreciating the intricate details of the pagoda.







Foreign tourists seeking respite from the sweltering Bangkok heat have also embraced the ’Flower of Dawn’ ice cream. Many customers described it as “refreshing” and praised its ability to provide a much-needed cool-down.

Since its launch in May, the ice cream has been sold exclusively at the temple for 89 baht (US$2.56) each. Pop Icon said it is committed to donating the proceeds to support Buddhist education and medical expenses at the temple, thereby contributing to the local community. (NNT)



















