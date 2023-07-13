TAT launches new NFT Project to attract South Korean tourists

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has introduced the ‘SUKJAI NFT by Amazing Thailand’ project, which will use digital art assets to attract high-spending South Korean tourists to Thailand.

According to TAT, the SUKJAI NFT by Amazing Thailand project features the TAT mascot “Nong Sukjai” in 20,000 non-fungible tokens (NFTs) available in the South Korean market. These pieces will offer holders exceptional benefits for travel products and services when they travel to Thailand. The project involves more than 60 Thai partners and entrepreneurs from Thailand’s most popular tourist destinations. Participants can register for the campaign via the TRAVELET application, which also allows travelers to organize their trips to Thailand.







TAT stated that the project aims to connect with the South Korean digital asset consumer market and establish a fandom through NFT marketing, offering new tourism experiences and inspiring people to visit Thailand. The project is one of the results of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between TAT and SOOBAK, which aims to promote Thailand’s tourism products and services through digital asset promotion, in line with Thailand’s goal of utilizing new technology and establishing a ’tourism ecosystem’ for a more sustainable industry.







The campaign also reflects the international expansion of TAT’s NFT marketing activities, following the success of the Amazing Thailand NFT project in Thailand, which is currently in its third season and features 55,000 NFT artworks distributed across the kingdom’s five regions. (NNT)



















