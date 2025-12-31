Pattaya welcomes the New Year with drone light shows, superstar concerts, and a world-class beach festival

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya welcomes the New Year with a spectacular celebration as “PATTAYA COUNTDOWN 2026 MONOMAX” lights up Pattaya Beach, transforming the iconic shoreline into a world-class festival venue and drawing tens of thousands of Thai and international visitors to celebrate the final nights of 2025.

The grand opening on December 29 was hosted by Pattaya City in partnership with the Chonburi Provincial Administrative Organization and MONOMAX. Senior officials, tourism leaders, and executives from MONO Group joined the ceremony, highlighting strong public-private cooperation aimed at elevating Pattaya’s New Year festivities to global standards.







A standout moment of the opening night was a stunning drone light show, as hundreds of synchronized drones painted the night sky with vibrant visuals and storytelling imagery above Pattaya Beach. The dazzling display drew loud applause and set the celebratory tone for a three-day festival filled with light, sound, and excitement.

Running from December 29–31, with free admission from 4:00 PM onwards, PATTAYA COUNTDOWN 2026 MONOMAX delivers three days and nights of top-tier entertainment. Massive stage productions, cutting-edge lighting, and live concerts reinforce Pattaya’s status as one of Thailand’s premier New Year destinations while stimulating tourism and the local economy.

The opening night thrilled audiences with performances by Pixxie, Perses, THX, 4EVE, Jeff Satur, and BUS, while anticipation builds for the New Year’s Eve countdown on December 31, promising an unforgettable welcome to 2026 by the sea.

Adding to the excitement, visitors can also take part in prize draws worth over 2 million baht, including an Isuzu X-Series pickup, a Ducati Scrambler Icon, and luxury vouchers, by registering through the PEEP SHARE application.

As Pattaya counts down to midnight, the city stands united in celebration—welcoming 2026 with music, lights, joy, and a festive spirit that once again places Pattaya firmly on the global New Year stage.













































