Khunying Sudarat resigns from Thai Sang Thai Party

Renowned Thai politician Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan has announced her departure as a Member of Parliament of the Thai Sang Thai Party.

In a Facebook post, Khunying Sudarat made known to the public her resignation from her position as a party-list MP for the Thai Sang Thai party. She said her decision would allow other party members to move up in the ranks and have the opportunity to serve and address the concerns of the Thai people.







Khunying Sudarat emphasized that her decision aligns with her initial intent at the party’s inception – to serve as a “pillar” for establishing a successful party, and as a “bridge” connecting people of all ages to work for the nation. Her hope was to shape the Thai Sang Thai party into a true democratic institution owned by the people.

Despite being a relatively new party, the Thai Sang Thai strived to become a party for the people. Khunying Sudarat pledged to continue working hard with her fellow citizens to strengthen the party and make it an effective tool for serving the public.







With a political career spanning over 32 years, Khunying Sudarat has held notable roles since her first term as an MP in 1992, including in the Ministries of Transport, Interior, Health, and Agriculture and Cooperatives. Her current focus is on promoting the Thai Sang Thai party as a people’s political institution. She expressed profound gratitude for the support she received, which allowed the party to secure six seats in Parliament.







Khunying Sudarat reiterated the stance of Thai Sang Thai, promising to support the party in accordance to democratic principles. She voiced her support for the candidate from the Move Forward Party for the 30th Prime Minister position and the establishment of a people’s government.

Furthermore, she appealed to all 250 Senators to adhere to democratic principles and not go against the will of the people, as this could potentially lead to conflict. (NNT)



















