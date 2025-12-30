Christmas cheer at Pattaya City Expats Club with Blind School Choir and Artisan Chocolates

PATTAYA, Thailand – The spirit of Christmas shone brightly at the Pattaya City Expats Club (PCEC) as the children’s choir from the Pattaya Redemptorist Blind School delivered a heartwarming performance of classic carols, captivating the audience and inspiring a wave of generosity. They were followed by Thomas Mitchell Householder, owner and chocolatier of Pattaya’s Mitchell Artisan Chocolates.

The choir, part of the Father Ray Foundation, consists of blind children who live and study at the school, which operates as a full-time residential community. The Foundation, founded by Father Ray Brennan, a Catholic priest from Chicago, now encompasses four schools serving children with various disabilities and special needs. The event highlighted not only the musical talents of the children but also the strong sense of community and support that sustains the school.







The choir performed six beloved Christmas songs, including “Silent Night,” “O Holy Night,” “Oh Come All Ye Faithful,” “Santa Claus is Coming to Town,” “Ding Dong Merrily on High,” and “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.” Their harmonious voices and unique arrangements brought joy and festive cheer to the audience. The children’s ability to sing in complex harmonies, despite their visual impairments, was particularly moving.

The event featured an interview with Khun JoonJang, a former student and now a teacher at the blind school. Jang shared insights into the choir’s formation, practice routines, and the experiences of blind students. Most students are blind from birth, and the choir practices after homework in the evenings. Kang recounted her own journey, from attending the school as a child to studying alongside sighted students in high school and university, relying on computers and audio materials due to the lack of braille resources.



A highlight of the event was a surprise pledge from an audience member to donate a condominium to the school, reflecting the profound impact of the choir’s performance and the goodwill it inspires. The event concluded with expressions of gratitude, encouragement to find happiness despite challenges, and a festive spirit of giving and celebration.

Following the Choir, Thomas delivered a delightful and insightful presentation with stories, humor, and—of course—chocolate. Invited to speak at the club’s holiday gathering, Thomas set the tone for a light-hearted event themed “I’m Dreaming of a Chocolatey Christmas.”





Thomas explored the deep connection between chocolate and Christmas, tracing its roots to chocolate’s status as a luxury gift and its evolving role in holiday celebrations. He recounted the legend of St. Nicholas—Santa Claus—explaining how traditions like giving chocolate gold coins and hanging stockings by the fireplace originated from tales of St. Nicholas’s secret generosity and protection of children. Thomas also touched on the commercialization of Christmas, noting how Coca-Cola’s 1930s advertising campaigns helped shape the modern image of Santa Claus.

Highlighting his own business, Thomas described how Mitchell’s Artisan Chocolates embraces the holiday spirit by crafting special seasonal collections. This year’s offerings included gingerbread caramel chocolates adorned with festive edible prints. Attendees were treated to samples, and Thomas encouraged everyone to visit his shop in Naklua for more treats.







After the presentations, MC George Wilson reminded everyone of the donation box for collecting funds for the Pattaya Redemptorist Blind School. Member Brad Melrose then presented his weekly Foodie Alert highlighting one of his “restaurant finds” in Pattaya. George then brought everyone up to date on upcoming PCEC events and conducted the Open Forum where audience members can ask questions of offer comments about Expat living in Pattaya.

To view a video of the presentation by the Children’s Choir visit the PCEC’s YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HVyaAjVcRaA. To view a video of Thomas’ presentation visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mKF3wSOINEM and visit here for Brad’s Foodie Alert: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7MIclSqrpyA. For more information about the school, visit their website at https://www.fr-ray.org/pattaya-redemptorist-school-for-the-blind-under-the-royal-patronage-of-her-royal-highness-prince-chakri-sirindhorn/.



































