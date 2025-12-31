Tomorrowland set for Thailand as BOI approves first Asian edition near Pattaya in Chonburi

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Board of Investment (BOI) has approved investment promotion for WeAreOne.World (Thailand) Co., Ltd. to host Tomorrowland, one of the world’s largest electronic music festivals, in the country. The decision clears the way for the festival’s first appearance in Asia and is expected to drive tourism and expand economic activity associated with large-scale international events.







The project will launch “Tomorrowland Thailand” in December 2026 near Pattaya in Chonburi province. The three-day festival is expected to accommodate up to 50,000 attendees per day, with more than 60 percent projected to arrive from overseas. Over five years of operations, the event is estimated to generate at least 21 billion baht in economic value.

WeAreOne.World (Thailand) is a joint venture between TL International, a subsidiary of Belgium-based Tomorrowland Group, and Thailand’s One Asia Ventures. TL International brings more than two decades of experience organizing EDM festivals worldwide, while One Asia Ventures has produced major music events in Thailand, including the Siam Songkran Music Festival.





The project also includes the launch of the Tomorrowland Academy, a knowledge-transfer program that will provide Thai personnel with international-standard skills in event management and festival operations.

The approval aligns with the Board of Investment’s policy to support international music, sports, and festival events as a driver of tourism. Eligible projects receive incentives such as import-duty exemptions on event equipment, streamlined visa and work-permit services for foreign artists and staff, and access to a one-stop service center coordinating immigration and labor procedures. (NNT)



































