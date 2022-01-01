Tourism Ministry launches ‘Thailand Trusted Destination’ campaign in Krabi

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports has launched the “Thailand Trusted Destination” campaign to raise the nation’s tourism standards. Visitors can now look for venues and attractions bearing the campaign’s dancing elephant logo. The logo certifies attractions that meet the standards promoted by the ministry.







The Department of Tourism under the Ministry of Tourism and Sports took business operators on a field trip to Krabi province to observe venues and attractions certified under the Thailand Trusted Destination campaign.

The campaign was introduced as an incentive for business owners to improve their services and boost confidence among tourists. Participating venues will be granted the dancing elephant logo, which represents cleanliness, safety, fairness, good management, and green practices.



During the field trip, business operators visited Krabi International Airport, which has been certified for toilet cleanliness; Laemsak Community which was certified as a community-based tourism attraction with historical value; and Than Bok Khorani National Park, which has been certified for its success in environmental conservation and tourist safety.

Visitors can search for certified venues and attractions on the website www.tts.dot.go.th, or on the Thailand Tourism Standard Facebook page.(NNT)



























