Thailand to start vaccinating children 5-11 years old in February

The Ministry of Public Health expects to start vaccinating children 5-11 years old in February 2022.

Deputy Public Health Minister SatitPitutecha said Thailand's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has already approved the Covid vaccine for children aged 5-11 years. He said the ministry is now in the process of conducting a voluntary survey among children and their parents. He urged parents to take utmost care of their young children while waiting for the vaccination rollout.







To prepare for a possible increase in Covid cases among young people after the New Year's holiday, the deputy minister has ordered related hospitals both public and private to be well-equipped in terms of personnel, tools, and services. (NNT)




























