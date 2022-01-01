Thailand campaigns ‘New Year Grand Sale 2022’on household products and services

State agencies have been unveiling their New Year’s gifts for the Thai people, with the Ministry of Commerce providing discounts of as much as 86% on products and services at some 32,000 stores and malls nationwide through its sales campaign. The campaign will conclude on January 31, 2022.







Wattanasak Sur-iam, director-general of the Department of Internal Trade, inspected the sale of goods under the ‘New Year Grand Sale 2022’ campaign at Bang Bon Supercenter in Bangkok’s Bang Bon district to ensure that activities fall in line with the requirements of the campaign. Meanwhile, patrol teams from the Department of Internal Trade are being deployed nationwide to ensure that sellers clearly display prices of items, and to prevent opportunistic price hikes.



Many products at Bang Bon Supercenter are on discount in accordance with the campaign. Most were household staples such as rice, vegetable oil, shower cream, laundry detergent and fabric softener. Some items are being sold at as much as 71% off, while others come with a “buy one, get one” free promotion.







The director-general also urged consumers to check the prices of hampers during this New Year’s period, when many people need to purchase gift baskets to present to acquaintances and loved ones. Each basket must display a list of all items included and the expiration dates for all items must be at least 6 months away.(NNT)



























