Tourism Minister expects 100,000 participants in ‘Thailand Tourism Festival 2023’

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is hosting Thailand Tourism Festival 2023 to boost the economy through domestic tourism activities. The festival is expected to generate a cash flow of up to 100 million baht.

Thailand Tourism Festival 2023 opened yesterday at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok. The event will go on until 6 August. It highlights innovation, creativity, and soft power assets, as well as showcases the unique identities of Thailand’s 5 regions, with sustainable development and modern culture being the key aspects.







Minister of Tourism and Sports Pipat Ratchakitprakarn said the event presents environmentally conscious ways of travel. It is expected to welcome between 80,000 and 100,000 participants and generate 80 – 100 million baht.

The event also features a wide range of activities held in 9 different zones, including a walking tour through the five regions of Thailand in the Amazing Thailand zone, the presentation of tourist attractions in the Unseen New Chapters campaign, and the presentation of local cuisine and culture from regions and local villages. (NNT)

















