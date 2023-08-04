Human body parts found at dumpsite on Koh Pha-ngan

Human body parts were found in a garbage dump on Koh Pha-ngan, the tourist island in Surat Thani. Preliminary investigations have not yet confirmed the identity of the dead body.

The police conducted an inspection of the landfill in Koh Phangan municipality where human body parts belonging to a male were discovered by waste collectors.

A pelvis including intestines, were placed inside a black plastic bag and wrapped in another green plastic bag and a sack of fertilizer. Eight pieces of evidence were collected at the scene before being sent for examination.







According to inquiries, a Myanmar woman, who is the head of garbage workers, stated that one of the workers found the large, heavy-smelling bag and called another worker to help inspect it. They made the shocking discovery of the human body parts.

The garbage bag came from a garbage truck running in the the Ban Tai sub-district area. It was sent to the garbage sorting point at the dumpsite around 9 a.m. yesterday. The body parts were found at 10:30 am, and as of the time of investigation, no additional human body parts have been found throughout the day.

While the police continue their investigation, officers from immigration and tourist police have also joined the operation to find more clues as well as the perpetrator.







They are inspecting construction material shops, agricultural equipment stores, and convenience stores along the route where the garbage truck passed, as the suspect who could be Thais or foreigners might have purchased knives, sharp objects, and black bags.

They are also checking hotels for any reports of unusual incidents or missing persons. Meanwhile, authorities have ordered checks on people leaving the island and are closely monitoring potential suspects attempting to flee. (TNA)

















