Thailand’s parks designated ASEAN heritage areas

The government has announced that two national parks and one wildlife sanctuary in Thailand have been listed as ASEAN Heritage Parks (AHPs).

According to Deputy Government Spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek, the inclusion of Phu Kradueng National Park, Phu Khiew Wildlife Forest Reserve, and Nam Nao National Park as AHPs was made during the 34th Meeting of ASEAN Senior Officials on Environment in Indonesia.







ASEAN Heritage Parks are “protected areas of high conservation importance, preserving in total a complete spectrum of representative ecosystems of the ASEAN region.” These areas are established to generate greater awareness, pride, appreciation, enjoyment, and conservation of ASEAN’s rich natural heritage, through a regional network of representative protected areas, and to generate greater collaboration among AMS in preserving their shared natural heritage.







Phu Kradueng National Park, located in Loei province, is known for its sandstone cliffs, savannas, and forests that are home to a variety of rare plants and animals such as serows and the elongated tortoise. Phu Khiew Wildlife Sanctuary and Nam Nao National Park – both located in Phetchabun province – possess geographical diversity and are home to rare plants and animals, including marbled cats and clouded leopards. The national park and the wildlife sanctuary are also intertwined with the culture and traditions of the local community, where key events such as the Bun Bang Fai rocket festival and Buddha image bathings are celebrated by the people living in the area.







Thailand now has ten national parks and wildlife sanctuaries as ASEAN Heritage Parks. The other seven on the list are Khao Yai National Park, Tarutao National Park, Mu Koh Surin-Mu Koh Similan – Ao Phangnga National Parks, Kaeng Krachan Forest Complex, Hat Chao Mai National Park – Mu Koh Libong Non-Hunting Area, Khao Sok National Park, and Mu Koh Ang Thong National Park. (NNT)





















