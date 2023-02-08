Tour operator fined 500,000 baht for attack on Chinese tourist over island trip refund in Phuket

Phuket governor, officials and representatives from tourism sector met Li Chenglong, counselor director of China’s Phuket consular office to apologize for a tour agent’s attack on a Chinese tourist.

Both sides discussed the Feb 1 incident when a woman at a Thai tour company in Karon sub-district kicked a Chinese customer and inflicted a cut on his arm with a small knife during their argument over the 5,000-baht refund the client demanded for a trip to Similan Island he and his family missed because the tour firm had failed to pick them up at the meeting point.







Phuket governor Narong Woonciew reported the penalty given to the culprit for criminal offence and violation of the Tourism Business Act. The tour operator was fined 500,000 baht and the firm has been suspended from business for six months.

Mr. Li was satisfied with the response by Phuket officials in handling the problem while asking them to tighten safety measures for Chinese tourists. (TNA)





































