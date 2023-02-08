Vehicle tax renewal to be suspended for traffic violators who fail to pay fine from April 1

The Royal Thai Police joins hand with the Land Transport Department to link information on police-issued traffic tickets in order to suspend vehicle tax renewal of violators who fail to pay fine from traffic tickets.

The new measure will start from April 1.







National police chief Pol.Gen. Damrongsak Kittiprapas and director-general of the Land Transport Department Jirut Wisanjit signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU ) to link electronic information to enforce the traffic law and to reduce traffic violation and road accidents.

Violators who fail to pay the traffic tickets will not receive the car tax sticker after the tax payment but they will get a temporary sticker, valid for 30 days to allow them to pay up the fine from traffic tickets.







After the payment, they will be able to get the tax sticker.

To facilitate them in vehicle tax renewal, they can also pay the fine along with the car tax payment at the same time and receive the tax sticker immediately.

Motorists can check the information on their unpaid traffic tickets at the website E-ticket PTM or the Khub Dee application. (TNA)



























