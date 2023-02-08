Thai shippers to benefit from cooperation with Emirati logistics company based in Dubai

Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit believes Thai shippers will benefit from cooperation with the DP World, Emirati multinational logistics company based in Dubai with its network of 318 airports and ports worldwide.

The minister witnessed the signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the DP World and Thai Federation on Logistics, Thai National Shippers’ Council, Profreight International Co.,Ltd and Tiffa Logistics Center Co.,Ltd. at the Anantara the Palm Dubai Resort.







Under the MoU, Thai shippers will be given privileges to use the DP World service for transportation of Thai goods to six continents. He said the cooperation will help Thailand to retain the export growth.

Despite slow global demand, Thai exports are likely to grow 1-2 per cent this year but more will be done to push for further growth in potential markets in CLMV countries, South Asia and the Middle East. (TNA)



























