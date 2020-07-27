Torrential rain expected over this long weekend throughout Thailand

The Meteorological Department has warned residents in the eastern, central and southern regions to be prepared for heavy rain, which is expected this long weekend.

According to the Meteorological Department, heavy rains are expected in areas of the eastern, central, and southern regions, with the potential to cause flash floods.







This weather is caused by weak southwest monsoon winds, currently prevailing over the Andaman Sea and Thailand, with easterly winds prevailing over the eastern region, central region and the Gulf of Thailand.

The southwest monsoon winds are expected to grow in strength from 27-30 July 2020, causing heavy rain in some areas of the northern, central, eastern and southern regions.

The weather in Greater Bangkok today is cloudy with thunderstorms over 60 percent of the area, and heavy rain in some areas.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has reported storm related disasters in 12 provinces since 6 July, namely Lamphun, Phitsanulok, UdonThani, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Nakhon Ratchasima, KhonKaen, Chonburi, Chainat, Singburi, Saraburi, Nonthaburi and Krabi, affecting 29 villages in 18 sub-districts of 14 districts. The situation has moderated in all provinces, leaving 139 houses damaged. The DDPM has teamed up with military units, provincial halls and related agencies to survey the damage and help disaster victims. (NNT)











