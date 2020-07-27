Bangkok community receives first 20 housing units

In an effort to improve the quality of life of residents in canal communities, the government has been building housing units to replace houses built by trespassing on the waterway in several communities. The Pracha Ruamchai 2 community in Bangkok is the latest to receive the first 20 housing units, ready to be occupied from 26th July.







The Minister of the Interior Gen Anupong Paojinda observed the construction progress of Pracha Ruamchai 2 community housing unit construction in the Chatuchak district of Bangkok, where he delivered house registrations to residents who will be moving in to the first 20 newly built housing units starting Sunday 26th July.



In addition to these 20 new properties, 173 more units are being constructed, with 164 expected to be complete in October, and the other nine in December.

Pracha Ruamchai 2 is the first community located on Prem Prachakon Canal in Bangkok. It is among 32 communities in Bangkok and six in Pathum Thani where housing projects are being constructed, to create a total of 6,386 households.

The Minister of the Interior says Pracha Ruamchai 2 is a model housing development on Prem Prachakon Canal, where local residents have changed from being trespassers to being legal residents, in compliance with the government’s policy to strengthen grassroots communities.







One of the residents who will be among the first to move in to the newly constructed housing said he/she is glad to finally own a home legally, which will help improve their quality of life. He/she thanked the government for its attention to the needs of residents.

The housing development project for communities located by Prem Prachakon Canal is based on the Baan Man Kong model from the Community Organizations Development Institute (CODI), where residents of each community are encouraged to form a cooperative to serve as the housing estate’s management. The cooperative will be renting the land from the Treasury Department, and manage subdidies and loans from the government for housing unit construction, offer loans to members, and manage their community over the long term. (NNT)











