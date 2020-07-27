Thailand Medical Association recommends ‘New Normal’ tourism on long weekend

Since a large number of people will be traveling during the long weekend, the President of the Medical Association of Thailand has recommended New Normal tourism by not being in crowded or stuffy places and by wearing a face mask whenever visiting places.







Dr. Amorn Leelarassamee, President of the Medical Association of Thailand, disclosed today that there are currently no reports of COVID-19 patients in the country, and people can travel normally. However, he said it is necessary to follow the measures of the Ministry of Public Health by wearing a face mask when going out, keeping a proper distance from one another, frequently washing hands and not being in crowded or confined places.



Dr. Amon has advised people to follow each site’s regulations such as registering on the “Thai Chana” platform which is necessary in case there is another outbreak in the future. (NNT)











