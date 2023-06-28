Top five countries Thai tourists visit the most from January to April

According to the Economic and Business Research Center of Siam Commercial Bank (SCB EIC), in the first four months of 2023, the average spending of Thai tourists in the country was 3,130 baht/ person/ trip, reflecting the pressure from the economy and inflation in both directions.







In addition, with the situation returning to normal, many Thais feel the need to go abroad more. Here are the top five countries that Thai tourists visited the most in the first four months of 2023:

Cambodia, 580,000 people; Japan, 360,000 people; Vietnam, 190,000 people; Singapore, 160,000 people; South Korea, 150,000 people. (PRD)

















