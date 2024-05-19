PM visits leading Italian producer of cured meats in Parma

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has visited Italia Alimentari S.p.A., a leading Italian producer of cured meats known for its brands Ibis Salumi and Corte Buona. The prime minister and his team met with company officials and toured the facilities, showing a keen interest in understanding advanced meat curing processes and production standards that contribute to the acclaim of products like Parma ham.

Italia Alimentari operates from five production sites across Italy and has expanded internationally with two sites in Canada and the United States. The company also maintains distribution branches in Germany and the UK and holds industrial partnerships in Japan and New Zealand. With export licenses spanning several countries, such as Japan, Vietnam, South Korea, the United States, Russia, Brazil, and Chile, Italia Alimentari has a robust global presence.







During the visit, Prime Minister Srettha explored the company’s techniques for selecting and processing raw materials, ensuring that products maintain high-quality standards. He noted that Italia Alimentari’s thorough procedures, which have elevated the value of its cured meats, serve as a potential model for public and private sector cooperation in Thailand.

Srettha added that the knowledge and practices observed are expected to inspire improvements in Thailand’s own food production and processing industries. (NNT)





















































