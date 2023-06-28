2 restaurants in Bangkok secure spots on prestigious ‘World’s 50 Best Restaurants’ list

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has expressed gratitude to Thailand’s food and beverage industry as two Thai restaurants secured spots on the prestigious World’s 50 Best Restaurants list.

Compiled by UK-based William Reed Business Media, the list featured Bangkok’s Le Du (No.15) and Gaggan Anand (No.17), owned by renowned chefs Thitid “Ton” Tassanakajohn and Gaggan Anand, respectively. Peru’s Central Restaurant claimed the title of “World’s Best Restaurant”.







Additionally, four more Thai establishments made it to the Top 100, namely Sorn (No.56), Suhring (No.72), Nusara (No.74), and Potong (No.88). Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri highlighted the premier’s admiration for the determination of Thai restaurateurs, acknowledging that Thai cuisine greatly promotes the nation’s soft power.







The global recognition of Chef Thitid and Chef Gaggan Anand, showcased by the inclusion of Le Du and Gaggan Anand on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list, highlights their exceptional culinary skills, innovative approaches and unwavering dedication.

As Thailand’s culinary scene continues to thrive, its restaurateurs and chefs also serve as ambassadors, showcasing the country’s gastronomic excellence and solidifying its reputation as a world-renowned culinary destination. (NNT)

















