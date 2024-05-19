‘2nd Thailand-Republic of Korea Cybersecurity Dialogue’ in Seoul

Mr. Sorut Sukthaworn, Ambassador Attached to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand co-chaired the 2nd Thailand-Republic of Korea Cybersecurity Dialogue with Mr. Rhee Dong-yeol, Ambassador for International Security Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea in Seoul on 16 May 2024.

The high-level representation by Mr. Ruchakorn Napapornpipat, Deputy Secretary-General of the National Security Council (NSC), and Major General Teerawut Wittayakorn, Deputy Secretary General of National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA), reflected the importance Thailand placed on the Dialogue. During the meeting, both sides updated developments of their respective cybersecurity policies and strategies, exchanged views on recent trends and directions of the cyber threat landscape, as well as discussed further cooperation at bilateral and multilateral levels.







Later, on 17 May 2024, the Thai delegation also visited the Republic of Korea’s leading cybersecurity company, AhnLab, and Korea Internet & Security Agency (KISA) at KISA Seoul Office. (MFA)













































