Court dismisses defamation case against Thai Pakdee Party leader

The Criminal Court on Wednesday dismissed a defamation case brought against Thai Pakdee Party leader Dr. Warong Dechgitvigrom by the Move Forward Party.

The party filed a lawsuit against him, demanding 24 million baht compensation for the damage after Dr. Warong posted on his Facebook page between Jan 20 and Feb 3, 2022 claiming that the MFP intended to insult the royal institution.







He alleged that the MFP and Progressive Movement leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit were behind the moves allegedly trying to overthrow the institution and to repeal Section 112 royal defamation law.

The court viewed that the defendant expressed his opinion honestly allowed under the constitution to protect the country’s key institutions. (TNA)

















