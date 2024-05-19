PM pleased with successful half-day visit in Paris

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin disclosed about his visit to the Republic of France that this trip has built on the momentum of his official visit to the country in March 2024. He has led a group of Thai business executives to attend the Thailand – France Business Forum & Roundtable, and met with President Emmanuel Macron to discuss trade and investment cooperation, and Thailand – EU FTA, on which both the leaders agreed on proceeding with parts of the FTA, i.e., EV, in a bid to attain some progress of the negotiation.







The Thailand – France Business Forum, where the Prime Minister also delivered the remarks, was attended by representatives from wide-ranging business sectors. A number of agreements and MOUs have been signed between major corporations of the two countries which will bolster Thailand – France business relations and cooperation. Among them is the MoU between CP International and Airbus on sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

With regard to the defense cooperation, France proposed various dimensions of defense cooperation, i.e., arms procurement and cyber security. Chief of Defense Forces General Songwit Noonpakdee, who was part of the Thai delegation to Paris, has met with the French counterparts. A discussion has been made on how France could take part in Thailand’s 10-year plan for military development, especially the military drills.









On clean energy, France is notable for its production of clean, safe, and cheap energy, and Thailand would like to take France as a model on clean energy development. This issue will be raised at the next Thailand – France Business Forum, to be held in Thailand in September 2024, where France commits to bring along experts in clean energy and nuclear energy.

According to the Prime Minister, accomplishments have been made during his half-day stay in Paris before the next stop in Italy, including a 3–4-hour dialogue with President Macron. The Thailand – France Business Forum was also successfully organized. (PRD)



































