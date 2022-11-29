Three Thai women forced into prostitution return from Myanmar

The Pha Muang Task Force already received the three Thai women who had been lured to forced prostitution in Myanmar.

After the Pavena Foundation had asked the task force to coordinate their rescue with Myanmar authorities, Col Nathee Thimsen, commander of an ad hoc unit under the 2nd Cavalry Regiment of the Pha Muang Task Force in his capacity as the co-chief of the Thai-Myanmar border committee in Mae Sai district, and Myanmar authorities arranged for the rescue of the three Thai women.







They were sent back to their homeland through the border checkpoint of Mae Sai district.

Earlier a human-trafficking gang had invited them to work for high returns at a service parlor in a special economic zone in Myanmar. They were then brought to Myanmar through a natural border crossing and taken to Laukkaing Township bordering southern China.







There they were forced into prostitution, being threatened they would be assaulted if they resisted.

They were also forced to take drugs. Later they secretly contacted the Pavena Foundation and sought help.

The foundation said that there were still two more Thai victims and Myanmar soldiers were helping them. (TNA)

































