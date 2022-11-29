Rising Covid hospital admissions in Thailand prompt vaccination centers to expand service times

As COVID-19 daily infection numbers rise in many areas of the world, Thailand is also experiencing resurgence in Covid hospital admission numbers. Covid patient admissions have risen to almost 5,000 in the latest 7-day period, prompting vaccination centers to expand their service times.

The Department of Disease Control revealed 4,914 persons were admitted to the hospital for COVID-19 between November 20 and 26. 553 of these persons developed pneumonia, 319 required intubation, and 74 lost their lives. The figures continued to rise from prior weeks.







Of the 533 patients with pneumonia, 126 were unvaccinated against COVID-19. 13 of the patients had just one dose of the vaccine and 109 patients had two doses. 68 patients already had a booster shot but the latest jab was more than 3 months ago. 3 patients had a booster shot within 3 months of being infected. Almost all of the 74 deaths were attributable to the ‘608 Group’ of persons at heightened risk of severe Covid symptoms. 38 of the deceased were unvaccinated.







More people have recently expressed interest in receiving a shot of Covid vaccine. The vaccination center at the Ministry of Public Health in Nonthaburi will operate on an extra day this Wednesday (30 November). In December, it will offer its service on the 6th, 13th, 20th, and 27th. Visit times are 9 am to 2 pm. The Pfizer vaccine is the only type of vaccine available. Recipients must be at least 12 years old.

The Institute of Dermatology at Victory Monument in Bangkok is now offering Covid vaccination from Monday to Friday each week, excluding public holidays. It will also operate on Saturday, December 17. Visit time is from 9 am to 3 pm. People whose last Covid jab was more than 4 months ago are invited to come in for a booster. All nationalities are welcome to receive the free service. Vaccine recipients must be at least 5 years old.



Meanwhile, the Ministry of Public Health has confirmed it is not calling off New Year’s celebrations in light of increasing Covid hospital admission numbers. Messages saying otherwise have been circulating and these have been confirmed as fake news. The health ministry is currently monitoring all Covid variants and subvariants and has not proposed the cancellation of New Year’s festive events. (NNT)

































