Dead green turtle found on Sattahip beach full of man-made garbage

A female green turtle carcass was found washed ashore on a beach in Sattahip district and a necropsy later revealed fishing nets, rubbish including materials used to make Krathong in its digestive tract.

The Sea Turtle Conservation Center was informed of the dead turtle spotted on Kinnaree beach. Officials brought the dead sea turtle without visible injury to the center for the necropsy to determine the cause of its death.







The necropsy found garbage such as nylon rope, fishing net, plastic as well as banana leaf and nail used to make Krathong (floating basket) in its stomach and gut.

Sea turtles often eat plastic that resembles their natural food like jelly fish, so people are urged not to dump garbage into the sea to save the animals. (TNA)





































