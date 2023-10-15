Third group of 100 Thai workers depart from Tel Aviv

Kanchana Patarachoke, Director-general of the Ministry’s Department of Information and Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has announced that the Royal Thai Embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel, will be organizing a third evacuation flight for 100 Thai workers. This flight will be operated by Fly Dubai Airlines, flight FZ1550, departing from Israel on October 14th, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. Passengers will change planes in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, continuing their journey on flight FZ1837, which departs from Dubai at 8:00 p.m. The flight is scheduled to arrive in Thailand on October 15th, 2023, at 7:25 a.m.







Upon landing at U-Tapao Airport, a bus will be provided to transport Thai workers to SC Park Hotel, where their family members can pick them up and take them back to their hometowns. Relatives of the 100 Thai individuals can gather at SC Park Hotel starting from 10:00 a.m. onward to reunite with their loved ones who have returned to Thailand. (NNT)















