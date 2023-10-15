Elevating ‘National Science Museum’ to world-class status

The National Science Museum (NSM) is launching a program aimed at achieving world-class museum standards. The initiative also seeks to bridge the science education gap for youth in remote areas and welcomes support from the private sector.







Assistant Professor Rawin Raviwongse, the director of the NSM, announced that the plan comprises four key areas: exhibitions, educational management, visitor services, and artifact collections. The goal is to not only function as a repository for historical items but also serve as a source of national pride that can compete with world-class institutions. The effort further aims to boost tourism revenue and democratize access to science education for citizens in remote regions.







As part of a quick win policy, the museum will kick off with the “Harmony World Puppet Innovation Festival 2023” from November 21 to 26, featuring puppetry from over 20 countries. The event aims to show that ancient puppets served as a prototype for modern robotics. Additionally, a special “Night at the Museum” program will be conducted later in the year, along with exhibitions focusing on animal extinction. (NNT)













