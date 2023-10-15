Swiss ambassador dedicates Honorary Consulate in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – In a momentous ceremony on Oct 12, the Honorary Swiss Consulate in Pattaya, located next to the Immigration Office in Jomtien Soi 5 was officially opened, signifying a noteworthy milestone in the longstanding diplomatic relations between Switzerland and Thailand. Dignitaries and officials from both nations gathered to mark this historic occasion.







Notable figures in attendance included H.E. Pedro Zwahlen, Ambassador of Switzerland to Thailand, Mayor Poramet Ngamphichet, Ampai Sakdanukulchit Slyvinski, Director of Chonburi Tourism and Sports, Poompiphat Kamolnart, Secretary to the Mayor, and Esther Kaufmann, Honorary Swiss Consul. The assembly of representatives from the public and private sectors, alongside esteemed guests, underscored the joint commitment to fortifying the ties between the two nations.

Ampai Sakdanukulchit Slyvinski, representing Chonburi Governor Tawatchai Srithong, expressed a sense of pride on behalf of Swiss citizens residing or vacationing in Thailand. She congratulated the Swiss ambassador and all involved parties on the successful inauguration of the Honorary Swiss Consulate in Pattaya.

Mayor Poramet extended warm greetings to the dignitaries, recalling Switzerland’s formal request in September 2021 for the establishment of Swiss consulates in Pattaya, Chiang Mai, and Phuket. He remarked, “It brings me immense pleasure to be present at this momentous ceremony, marking a significant milestone in our bilateral relationship.”







H.E. Pedro Zwahlen, Ambassador of Switzerland to Thailand, emphasized the historical friendship between the two nations and highlighted the pivotal role of the new center in offering essential services to both the local community and visitors. He expressed optimism that the Honorary Swiss Consulate would not only provide crucial services but also promote increased tourism between the two countries, encouraging Thai travelers to explore Switzerland’s beauty and welcoming Swiss tourists to experience the vibrant city of Pattaya.

Honorary Consul of Pattaya-Chonburi, Esther Kaufmann, echoed Ambassador Zwahlen’s sentiments in her address. She emphasized the robust relationship between Switzerland and Thailand, spanning over 90 years, and celebrated the enduring cooperation that transcends governmental boundaries into the realms of the private sector and civil society.







The Honorary Swiss Consulate is positioned to become a hub for assistance and advisory services for Swiss residents and tourists. Operating from Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on holidays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the center aims to efficiently and dedicatedly serve the community, acting as a cultural bridge connecting nations, cultures, and people.













