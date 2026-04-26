Pattaya brings tax payments online in smart city drive

PATTAYA, Thailand – The city of Pattaya is continuing its digital transformation with the introduction of an upgraded online public service system, allowing residents to pay taxes and fees through the “ePay Pattaya” platform.

The initiative is part of the city’s broader push to modernise public services and support a fully digital lifestyle for residents and property owners. Officials say the system is designed to make payments more convenient, eliminating the need to travel to offices or wait in queues.







Users can complete transactions anytime and anywhere through multiple channels, including the ePay Pattaya mobile application, Line Official account “Pattaya Connect,” the city website, mobile banking apps, and selected counter service points such as 7-Eleven stores.

To access the service, users simply register with their property owner information, after which they can immediately begin using the system. Authorities say the platform is designed to be fast, secure, and user-friendly, in line with modern urban living.

City officials say the launch marks another step toward developing Pattaya into a Smart City, using digital technology to improve efficiency and enhance quality of life for residents.





















































