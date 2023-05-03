Thaksin wants to return home to care for his grandchildren

Fugitive former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra wants to return to Thailand to raise his grandchildren but does not want to be the prime minister, said his daugther Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who is recovering well after giving birth to her second child.

Paetongtarn, a prime ministerial candidate of the Pheu Thai Party spoke about her father when she met the press for the first time after giving birth to her second child on May 1 at Praram 9 Hospital.







After Thaksin’s seventh grandchild was born, he wrote on social media that he will be back to Thailand. He wants to take care of his grandchildren.

Paetongtarn said when her son was ready, she would bring him to meet his grandfather overseas. Thaksin was ousted in a 2006 coop and lives in Dubai to avoid corruption charges that he said are politically motivated.







She thanked everyone for giving her moral support. She named her son Prutthasin and his nickname is Thasin. The newborn is strong and healthy.

She also said she would be present at Pheu Thai’s final rally on May 12. (TNA)















