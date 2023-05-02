Boy, 14, dies street racing against traffic at 3.30 a.m.

A 14-year-old street racer died after crashing his motorbike into the back of a big rig in Nong Plalai.

Grieving parents couldn’t explain why their 14-year-old was out at 3:30 a.m. or driving a motorbike when he died racing against traffic on Highway 36 April 30.







Boonyuen Inkaew, the driver of the Nonthaburi-registered Hino tractor-trailer involved in the crash, said he was driving normally in the left lane and saw a group of several boys parked on the side of the highway. He then saw them start racing, going the wrong way against traffic.







Worried, he moved into the center lane. Moments later, his truck acted as if the brake was stuck, so he stopped and got out to check the trailer. A motorbike was stuck in the back wheels and the boy was dead in the middle of the highway. Boonyuen never even felt the crash.

The other boys racing said the victim was racing and lost control. His body was taken to Banglamung Hospital.















