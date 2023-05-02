German man dies in fall from Pattaya mall parking garage

A German man died after falling from a parking garage at a Pattaya mall.

Herbert Adolf Butz, 88, died April 28 outside Central Pattaya after falling from the fourth floor of the parking structure, about 15 meters off the ground.

Mall employee Warachai Thappyai, 40, said no one saw whether Butz fell or jumped. Mall janitor Yaowapa Suksam claimed he jumped.







Police said Butz lived in Sattahip and was known to have chronic medical problems. He had tried to commit suicide several times before, police said.

Investigators planned to check security cameras to determine whether Butz indeed jumped or not.















