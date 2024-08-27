Thaksin to visit flood-affected areas in Chiang Rai

CHIANG RAI, Thailand – (TNA) – The flood situation in northern Thailand’s Chiang Rai province remains dire, with the district of Khun Tan particularly hard-hit on Aug 27.

Overflowing from the Ing River, the floodwaters have submerged homes and agricultural land, affecting over 1,500 households for four days.

Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra is set to visit flood-affected areas in Chiang Rai on Tuesday, departing from Don Mueang Airport at 09:00 local time. He plans to distribute relief supplies and meet with victims.







In Nan province, schools remain closed due to extensive damage caused by the floods.

Teachers, students, and parents are working to clean up the mud and debris. Schools in Tha Wang Pha district have also requested volunteer assistance for repairs and have launched fundraising campaigns.

The economic zone in Nan is also recovering from the floods, with flooded markets and stores cleaning up damaged goods. It is expected to take a week to fully recover.



Local authorities estimate that the recent floods are the worst in the province’s history, causing damages of at least billions of baht.

Downstream in Ayutthaya, officials are taking precautions to protect historical sites from rising water levels.

The Fine Arts Department has installed flood barriers around Wat Chaiwatthanaram, a significant ancient temple, to prevent a recurrence of the 2011 flooding. Thousands of sandbags are also on standby for emergency flood protection. (TNA)





































