Employee shuttle bus crashes into roadside ditch in Ayutthaya, injuring 21

AYUTTHAYA, Thailand – An employee shuttle bus veered off the road and crashed into a roadside ditch along the northbound Asia Highway in Ayutthaya Province, injuring 21 people on April 7. Authorities suspect the driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel. The driver has not yet been located.

Dashcam footage from a vehicle captured the moment the bus, transporting workers from a local factory suddenly lost control and overturned into the central ditch near kilometer marker 21 on the Asia Highway. There were 25 workers on board at the time. Following the crash, the passengers struggled to escape from the submerged vehicle, their clothes soaked. Among the injured were 20 women and one man. All were rushed to a nearby hospital.







At the scene, skid marks stretching over 50 meters indicated the bus had veered off the road before plunging into the ditch. Emergency crews temporarily closed 2–3 lanes of the highway to retrieve the wreckage.

Authorities are continuing the investigation and plan to summon the missing driver for questioning and legal proceedings. (TNA)



























