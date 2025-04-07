K9 USAR Thailand search dogs bid farewell after 11-day rescue mission

BANGKOK, Thailand – The K9 USAR THAILAND rescue dog team bid an emotional farewell to the families of missing persons after completing an 11-day search operation following the collapse of the State Audit Office building, April 7.

Having tirelessly searched through the rubble for survivors, the heroic canine team — including dogs Seenuan, Sahara, and Benny — was officially withdrawn from the mission to rest and prepare for future deployments. Before leaving, Dr. Alongkot Chookaew, Deputy Director of the National Rescue Dog Organization (K9 USAR THAILAND), led the dogs back to the family waiting center one final time to offer support and say goodbye.







The farewell visit was filled with warmth and heartfelt moments. Families of the missing approached the dogs to pet them, thank them, and express their deep appreciation. Many were seen with tears in their eyes, touched by the dedication and sacrifice of the rescue dogs, who became a symbol of hope in their time of despair.

Family members praised the dogs’ scent-tracking abilities, acknowledging their crucial role in the search mission. They also extended their gratitude to every team member for their tireless efforts throughout the challenging operation.



Though no additional survivors were found, the presence of the K9 team left a lasting impression. Their dedication and bravery will be remembered not just as part of the search effort, but as a beacon of compassion and hope in one of the most difficult chapters faced by the victims’ families. (TNA)



























