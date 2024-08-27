Bangkok braces for northern floodwaters this week

BANGKOK, Thailand – Bangkok authorities say they are prepared to handle northern floodwaters, expecting water from Sukhothai to reach the capital in six days.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt stated on Aug 27 that while the city is more concerned about rainfall, the overall situation regarding northern floodwaters appears manageable. He reassured residents that the current circumstances do not mirror the severe 2011 floods.







He took a boat trip this morning to inspect the readiness of flood prevention along the Chao Phraya River.

Deputy Governor Wisanu Subsompon reported that the four main dams in the Chao Phraya River basin have better capacity to hold water compared to last year. However, officials are closely monitoring water masses from the Yom River that flow directly into the Chao Phraya River without passing through major dams.



Water from Sukhothai is expected to reach Bangkok around September 2, according to city officials. The discharge rate at Bang Sai station, a crucial monitoring point for the capital, is currently at 989 cubic meters per second, well below the alert level of 2,500 cubic meters per second.









In preparation, authorities have reinforced flood barriers along the Chao Phraya River to levels surpassing those of the 2011 floods and have checked 96 pumping stations for operational readiness. Despite these measures, 16 communities outside the flood barriers, encompassing 731 households across 7 districts, remain at risk of potential flooding.

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has prepared emergency response teams and equipment to assist residents in case of flooding. The city has also been continuously managing water levels in canals and improving drainage systems to handle heavy rainfall more efficiently. (TNA)





































