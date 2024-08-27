North Bangkok Poll reveals strong support for Thaksin’s economic recovery plan

BANGKOK, Thailand – Dr. Sanit Sirivisitkul, head of the North Bangkok Poll at North Bangkok University, revealed the results of a public opinion survey conducted between August 24 and 25. The survey included 1,320 respondents from across the country, focusing on the economic recovery proposals put forth by former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra.

The poll found that 66.5% of respondents support Thaksin’s economic recovery plan, while 19.4% are opposed, and 14.1% chose not to comment.







Thaksin’s vision, known as “Vision for Thailand 2024,” outlines 14 key proposals. The top three most popular among the public are:

Digital Wallet Policy (15.3%) Tax Structure Reform (11%) Drug Suppression through Reducing Addiction (10.2%)

Other notable policies include Flat-rate electric train fare at 20 baht (8.7%), promoting man-made tourist attractions (8.1%), bringing the informal economy into the formal sector (7.6%).



Lower-ranked initiatives focus on resolving household debt, expanding the Vayupak Fund, addressing territorial disputes, and creating an electric vehicle manufacturing hub. Less popular ideas include land reclamation in Bang Khun Thian, positioning Thailand as a safe haven for investors, promoting Muay Thai through a national league, and allowing foreign land ownership.

































