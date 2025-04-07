DSI launches probe into SAO building collapse

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) has launched a formal inquiry into the collapse of the under-construction State Audit Office building in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district, which was severely damaged by the March 28 earthquake that struck Myanmar. The 30-storey structure, contracted to China Railway Number 10 (Thailand) Co., Ltd., failed during the tremors, resulting in multiple casualties and prompting DSI to classify the case under the Foreign Business Operations Act B.E. 2542 (1999).







A 36-member investigation team has been formed under the leadership of DSI Deputy Director-General Pol. Lt. Surawut Rangsai. The team will be working with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, the Department of Public Works and Town & Country Planning, and the Thai Industrial Standards Institute to examine the collapse. Investigators will assess structural materials, including steel and concrete, and formally request site access for further evidence collection.

DSI has asked three Thai shareholders of the construction firm to voluntarily cooperate with the investigation. While none are currently under suspicion, their testimonies are seen as essential to clarifying the company’s operations. The agency also stated that any link to money laundering would require evidence of a related offense, such as bid manipulation, to support further legal action under anti-money laundering statutes.



To support the case, a six-member advisory panel has been appointed. The group includes legal and prosecution officials, accounting experts, former DSI leadership, and specialists in structural and geotechnical engineering. Together, they will assess the incident from technical, legal, and regulatory perspectives to ensure a comprehensive review.

This investigation is among the most high-profile legal responses linked to the earthquake and is expected to shape future oversight of foreign contractors, structural safety in public infrastructure projects, and procurement regulations across Thailand. (NNT)



























