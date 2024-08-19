Thaksin to receive certificate of innocence following his release under royal pardon

The Department of Corrections (DOC) has announced that former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra is expected to receive a certificate of innocence within 120 days following his release under a royal pardon. Thaksin was among tens of thousands of prisoners granted pardons on Sunday (Aug 18), celebrating His Majesty the King’s 72nd birthday on July 28. His one-year jail sentence, initially set to end on August 31, has been nullified.

The process to issue Thaksin’s certificate of innocence, which allows him to travel abroad, involves coordination between provincial governors, prison chiefs, judges, and prosecutors. The Thon Buri Special Remand Prison chief will submit Thaksin’s details to the Thon Buri Criminal Court as part of the procedure for all pardoned prisoners.







The certificate, issued under Section 67 of the Corrections Act 2017, serves as legal proof of discharge. Caretaker Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong has stated that nearly 31,000 prisoners nationwide will be freed under the royal pardon, with an additional 8,000 individuals on parole also being permanently released.

While the process for Thaksin’s certificate is underway, the DOC has indicated that the timeline for issuing it may vary due to the large number of individuals benefiting from the royal pardon. (NNT)





































