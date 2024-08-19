Paetongtarn reaffirms digital wallet commitment

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra reaffirmed her commitment to the Digital Wallet Project during a Pheu Thai Party headquarters meeting. Addressing rumors that former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra had ordered the project’s cancellation, Paetongtarn dismissed such claims, confirming the project’s role as an economic stimulus. While acknowledging changes in the country’s financial landscape over the past year, the premier stressed the need for further study and public consultation, ensuring the project complies with the Fiscal Discipline Act.

Regarding Thaksin Shinawatra’s political involvement, the prime minister dismissed any political dominance, stating that her family members operate independently and respect each other’s roles. She clarified that her father remains a valuable contributor to the country’s development despite not seeking an official position.







Paetongtarn also addressed concerns about her future in office, expressing her determination to perform her duties correctly and focus on the nation’s goals rather than dwelling on past challenges. When questioned about the royal pardon granted to Thaksin, she expressed deep gratitude to the monarchy.

The prime minister concluded by sharing her guiding principle, stressing the importance of focusing on present responsibilities and doing the best job possible daily.





































