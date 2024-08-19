Thaksin’s lese-majeste trial set for July next year

A Thai court has scheduled witness hearings for former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra’s lese-majeste case to begin in July 2025, following the completion of evidence examination.

The court has allocated three sessions for prosecution witnesses and four for defense witnesses. Thaksin, charged under Section 112 of the criminal code, which prohibits insulting the monarchy, appeared at the Criminal Court on Monday.







When questioned by reporters about his confidence in fighting the case, Thaksin expressed that he was not worried and saw no problems.

Prosecutors indicted Thaksin on June 18, 2024, for royal defamation and computer crimes related to an interview he gave to the South Korean newspaper Chosun Ilbo in May 2015. Following the indictment, Thaksin was granted temporary release on 500,000 baht (about $14,000) bail, with a travel ban unless permitted by the court.









Thaksin’s lawyer, Winyat Chatmontree, stated that his client pleaded not guilty. The prosecution plans to present 10 witnesses, while the defense will call 14.

Lese-majeste charges carry penalties of three to 15 years imprisonment, requiring the defendant's presence in court. The trial is set to commence in July 2025, after which the court will deliver its verdict. (TNA)






































