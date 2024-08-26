Thaksin shrugs off party dissolution petition, dismisses concerns about alleged influence

BANGKOK, Thailand – Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra appeared in good spirits on August 26, showing little concern over the petition filed to dissolve the Pheu Thai Party on allegations of his influence.

At 2:00 PM, Thaksin was seen leaving Shinawatra Tower 3, where he briefly stopped to greet the media. When asked about the ongoing petition filed with the Election Commission (EC) alleging his control over the party, Thaksin laughed lightly and replied, “I don’t know anything about that. Don’t worry about it.”







When further pressed by reporters on whether he plans to clarify the matter or if he is concerned about Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Thaksin simply chuckled, offering no direct answer. He smiled warmly before getting into his car and departing from the scene.

His lighthearted demeanor appeared to dismiss any immediate concern over the legal challenges facing the Pheu Thai Party.







































