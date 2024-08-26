Paetongtarn and Srettha arrive at Shinawatra Tower without interviews amid party dissolution plea

BANGKOK, Thailand – At 9:35 AM on Augus26, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra arrived at Shinawatra Tower 3. Upon arrival, she engaged in serious discussions with her team before waving to the media and entering the building without giving an interview.

Media outlets were prepared to ask her about the anonymous petition filed with the Election Commission (EC) to dissolve the Pheu Thai Party on the grounds of Thaksin Shinawatra’s alleged influence, as well as about her plans to visit flood-affected areas and the progress in forming the Cabinet.







At 9:40 AM, former Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin also arrived at building, likely to finalize his handover of responsibilities. The day’s agenda was expected to involve the Ministry of Commerce.

Regarding the Cabinet formation, Prime Minister’s Secretary-General Dr. Prommin Lertsuridej stated that some parties had not yet submitted their full list of ministerial candidates. For those that have, background checks are still underway. When asked about the status of the Palang Pracharath Party, Dr. Prommin simply responded, “I don’t know”. (TNA)









































