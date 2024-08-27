Tourist police crack down on illegal Chinese tour operations and guides

PATTAYA, Thailand – In a determined effort to clamp down on illegal tour operations, the National Tourist Police, led by Pol. Col. Piyapong Raksa, Deputy Superintendent of the Tourist Police Division, conducted a targeted investigation into unauthorized tour businesses and foreign nationals working illegally as tour guides. This operation is part of an ongoing campaign to ensure compliance with the 2008 Tourism Business and Guide Act, as amended in 2016.







The latest operation on August 25, led to the arrest of Mr Hao (surname withheld), a 41-year-old Chinese national, at the popular Four Regions Floating Market on Sukhumvit Road. Mr Hao was found driving a grey Honda CR-V with three foreign tourists on board. After parking, he proceeded to escort the tourists to the ticketing area to purchase tickets for tours and shopping.

Upon further investigation, authorities discovered several receipts for various tourist attractions in Mr Hao’s possession. His actions clearly indicated that he was operating as a tour guide, a profession reserved exclusively for Thai nationals under the Ministry of Labour’s regulations.

Authorities revealed that Mr Hao was not affiliated with any authorized tour company. Instead, he was conducting his services independently, charging 500 Yuan per day for a six-day tour, amounting to a total of 3,000 Yuan (approximately 14,500 baht). The tourists paid for the tour through WeChat after purchasing it via TikTok, further highlighting the illegal nature of the operation.

Mr Hao is currently in police custody, where he is facing legal proceedings for his involvement in unauthorized tour activities. The National Tourist Police reaffirmed their commitment to enforcing the law and protecting the integrity of Thailand’s tourism industry.





































