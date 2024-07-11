Thais support marijuana reclassification as narcotic to limit impact on youth

Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin reported that a recent survey revealed most Thais support reclassifying marijuana as a narcotic due to concerns about its impact on youth. The survey, which involved about 100,000 participants, was conducted from June 11 to 25 as part of a public hearing on the proposal to add marijuana and hemp to the Category 5 Narcotics list. Over 80% of respondents endorsed the plan, which will soon be presented to the Narcotics Control Board (NCB).







Once the proposal is approved, the Public Health Ministry will draft regulations to formally categorize marijuana and hemp as Category 5 drugs, with implementation potentially starting January 1 next year. This would reverse the decision made under the previous administration, which had removed these substances from the narcotics list following advocacy for their use in medical and agricultural applications.







The proposed regulations would specifically criminalize cannabis buds and any parts of the plant containing more than 0.2% tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), while allowing other parts like branches, leaves, roots, and seeds for medical use as prescribed by doctors. Despite this, the Thailand Cannabis Future Network has protested the reclassification, fearing it would lead to monopolization of the industry by those close to the ruling party and restrict recreational use.

Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has cautioned the Public Health Ministry to prepare for scrutiny over this policy reversal, especially given the previous decision to decriminalize. (NNT)





































