Foreign Minister holds discussion with Chairman of Bank of China

H.E. Mr. Maris Sangiampongsa, Minister of Foreign Affairs, had a discussion with Mr. Ge Haijiao, Chairman of Bank of China, during his official visit to China on 10 July 2024. Mr. Pongsarun Assawachaisophon, Deputy Secretary-General to the Prime Minister, was also in attendance.







The Foreign Minister took this opportunity to invite Bank of China to join upcoming Thailand’s roadshow in China with the objective to attract investment in semiconductor sector and Electronics Vehicles (EVs) and key parts to strengthen Thai-Chinese economic cooperation.

Bank of China is the bank with the longest continuous operation among Chinese banks. As China’s most globalised and integrated bank, Bank of China has institutions across the Chinese mainland as well as 64 countries/ territories. (MFA)

































































