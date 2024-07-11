Election Commission confirms election of 200 senators

The Election Commission (EC) has confirmed the election of 200 senators and approved 99 substitute candidates.

According to reports, the closed-door meeting addressed numerous issues, including complaints regarding the election process and eligibility rules. Criticism had been voiced over certain voting rules among candidates and apparent affiliations between some senators-elect and political parties.







The validation had been delayed from the previous week as the EC reviewed these complaints. The three-stage Senate election, which concluded on June 26, saw 2,989 candidates vying for positions at the national level in Nonthaburi province. The newly confirmed Senate, comprising members from 20 different professions, will replace the 250 caretaker senators whose terms ended on May 10.









Unlike their predecessors, this latest group of senators will not have the authority to elect the prime minister but will participate in legislative processes, including law amendments and constitution revisions. They are also responsible for appointing members to independent organizations and overseeing executive government performance.

EC Secretary-General Sawaeng Boonmee assured that the elections were conducted fairly and that validating the results promptly was crucial for the new Senate to commence its duties. Senators-elect are expected to receive official certificates at parliament this week. (NNT)






































