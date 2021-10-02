Thais may have to celebrate ‘Vegetarian Festival’ at home this year

Spending during the Vegetarian Festival this year will fall for the first time in 14 years, according to the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce.







UTCC president Thanavath Phonvichai said the university conducted a survey in September on expected spending during the Vegetarian Festival from Oct 4 to 13 and found the possible decline in the spending because most respondents were concerned about COVID-19 outbreaks and would rather order vegetarian foods for consumption at home than visit restaurants or other venues of vegetarian foods.



Based on the survey, the university predicted spending during the festival would amount to 40.15 billion baht, down by 14.5% from 46.97 billion baht spent in the same festival last year.







The spending would decline for the first time in 14 years because people were worried about COVID-19 outbreaks which affected the economy in many dimensions, Assoc. Prof. Thanavath said.







Due to the outbreaks, the Samphanthawong district office in Bangkok will not organize the annual Vegetarian Festival in Yaowarat (Bangkok’s Chinatown) this year. (TNA)



























